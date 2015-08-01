Ce débat est organisé mercredi 22 Avril à 18h30 par Archipelia. Sont invités : Stéphanie Xeuxet (Accès Culture), Jean Michel Gobel (Fédération des malades handicapés), Sylvie Sanchez (Créative Handicap). Avec la participation de Aladji Ba (Médaillé Para Olympique).
Débat public : La solidarité est-elle une réponse à l’accessibilité ?
